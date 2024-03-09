Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

