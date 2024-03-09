Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 236,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

