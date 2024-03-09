HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.
HomeStreet Stock Up 1.2 %
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
