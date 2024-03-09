holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.57 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $139,165.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.82 or 0.05734848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00022319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004442 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02312749 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,573.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

