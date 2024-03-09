Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 2,831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.