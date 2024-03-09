Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

