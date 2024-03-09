Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 4,708 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

