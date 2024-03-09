Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

