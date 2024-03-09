Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,615 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.54% of Henry Schein worth $52,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.