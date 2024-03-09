Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.61

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.61 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 180.07 ($2.29), with a volume of 139170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.26).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £384.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.83.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.