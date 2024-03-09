Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.61

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.61 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 180.07 ($2.29), with a volume of 139170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.26).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £384.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.83.
Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.