Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.