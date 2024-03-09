Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136.10 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $136.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00063260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00021901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.936375 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.13094545 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $137,030,280.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

