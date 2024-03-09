Hecla Mining (HL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 551,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

