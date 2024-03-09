HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMAB. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

