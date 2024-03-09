HC Wainwright Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $9.25

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

