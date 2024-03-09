Haywood Securities Increases Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.50

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tantalus Systems Stock Performance
TSE GRID opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Tantalus Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Tantalus Systems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantalus Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.