Haywood Securities Increases Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.50

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

TSE GRID opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Tantalus Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

