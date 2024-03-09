HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

