HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCP. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

