Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,156.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 400,894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 88,786 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.