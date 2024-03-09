Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,328 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO remained flat at $5.68 on Friday. 484,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,527. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.