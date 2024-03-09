Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,002 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. 41,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $101.37.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.