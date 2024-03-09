Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,962 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock remained flat at $22.82 during trading hours on Friday. 5,100,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

