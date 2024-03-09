Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.