Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 1,252,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,205. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

