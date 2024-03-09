Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEXL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21.

About Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

