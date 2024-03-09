Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 979,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.