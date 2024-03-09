Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 598,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average is $221.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

