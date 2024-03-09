Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 641,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,859. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

