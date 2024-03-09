Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $762.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $694.00 and a 200 day moving average of $617.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $312.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

