Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,734.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,884,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 1,600,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,100. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.