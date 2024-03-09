Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.