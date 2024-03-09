Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

