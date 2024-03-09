Guggenheim Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $77.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,342. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.