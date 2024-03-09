GTS Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. 3,211,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,180. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

