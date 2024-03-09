GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

