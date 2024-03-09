GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 325.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $742,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

