GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.91% of Root worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

