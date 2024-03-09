GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.91% of Root worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
