GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,522 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.71% of SelectQuote worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

SLQT stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

