GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,872 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Park Aerospace worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Park Aerospace stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

About Park Aerospace

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.