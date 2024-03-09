GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,623.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,480.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,421.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

