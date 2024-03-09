GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.36 Million Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.13% of Honest worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 168,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Honest by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.42 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock worth $371,048. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honest

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.