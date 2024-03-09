GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Portillo’s worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

