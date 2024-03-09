GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 76,110 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 723,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

