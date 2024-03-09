GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.39% of The Pennant Group worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

