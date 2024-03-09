GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 514.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.78% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

STOK opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

