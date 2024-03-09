GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 22,024 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Parsons stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

