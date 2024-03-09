GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 13,336 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.