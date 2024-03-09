GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 67,983 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

