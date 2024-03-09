Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gritstone bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.
