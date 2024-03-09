Grin Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Grin has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $276,633.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,330.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00629566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00130879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00055030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00214046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00160898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

